Sandra “Sandy” Charlene Hiner, Sept. 3, 1944 – Dec. 14, 2020

On Monday, Dec. 14, our beloved Sandy departed for Heaven. As it was for most of their 56 plus years of marriage, her husband Dave was at her side when she passed. Sandy had struggled with pulmonary disease for the past two years and ultimately succumbed to complications related to the COVID virus.
Sandy was born in Burbank, Calif., to Mary Ellen and Charles Henry Hallman. The oldest of five siblings, family was always Sandy’s highest priority and she treasured the close family relationships she shared over the years.
Sandy grew up in Tujunga, Calif., where she attended Plain View Elementary and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in the summer of 1962. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Dave Hiner, the couple moved to Canyon Country and then to Saugus, Calif., where they started a family and lived for 20 years. In 1992, the family moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where they continue to reside today.
Music was an important part of Sandy’s life as she started playing the piano in her local church at the age of 8. For more than 40 years, she taught music appreciation classes at Honby, Rosedell, Bouquet Canyon and most recently, Tompkins Elementary School, in addition to teaching private piano lessons in her home.
Sandy was a faithful follower of Jesus, was active at County Oaks Baptist Church and hosted weekly home Bible studies for many years. She also stayed close to many of her previous church family at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita.
She had unlimited love for her family, friends, music, the beach and camping. All things that she continued to pursue and enjoy despite her illness. Sandy leaves behind, her husband Dave, four children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, four siblings, their extended families and countless friends. In addition, Sandy’s legacy will continue on through the many others that she shared her love of music with over her lifetime.
A celebration of life service for Sandy is planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi. Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the service will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person at: https://www.facebook.com/CountryOaksBaptistChurch/
