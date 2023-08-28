Santiago Caballero Benavente, 1945-2023

Santiago was born in Fabens, Texas and moved to Bakersfield, California when he was 8 years old. His parents were Pedro and Ruth Benavente. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1965 and later graduated from West Hills College with a bachelor degree in criminal science. He married his high school sweetheart Stella Robles in 1965. They had three children together and have been married for 58 years this October.
He worked for Chevron for 38 years as a maintenance mechanic. He moved to Tehachapi in 1994, where he and his family enjoyed his retirement years. He was an active Jehovah Witness and spent time preaching in the prison and in his community.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Benavente, his daughter, Felicia Gardner, and her husband. Adrian Gardner. His three grandchildren Michael Benavente, Hannah Gardner, and Elijah Gardner. His adopted daughter Tammy Bailey, and grandchildren Olivia Patterson, Leileana and Liam Pagan. Lisa and Eddie Monbrum and their children Sabrina and Vanessa held a special place in his Heart. The Sanchez Family were also very dear to him.
He is preceded in death by his sons Jimmy Benavente and Jeremiah Benavente.
Santiago was a very special man, very loving and kind. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
