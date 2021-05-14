Santina Fernanda Kazanfer, Nov. 1, 1927 – March 30, 2021

Mrs. Santina Fernanda Kazanfer died peacefully on March 30, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Meryem Kazanfer, in Tehachapi, Calif. She was 93 years old.
She was interred at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Malachy Roman Catholic Church, 407 W. E. St., Tehachapi, Calif., on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. (facial masks, social distancing required) Rev. Mark Maxxon, presiding.
Born in San Valentino (Scafa), Province of Pescara, Italy, Mrs. Kazanfer came to the United States in 1962 and lived in Newark, N.J., and Montclair, N.J., before moving to Tehachapi, Calif., in 2015.
She worked as a language teacher at the Berlitz Language Center for 42 years, retiring in 2008. She was fluent in Italian, Turkish,and French. Besides raising her family, teaching was her passion.
Mrs. Kazanfer graduated from Montclair State University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Italian.
While in Tehachapi, she attended Bible study, took Chinese classes, enjoyed time at the Senior Center, attended concerts in Central Park and did many activities with her daughter and her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Zohrap Kazanfer, her son, Vakif Paul Kazanfer, her daughter, Gabriella Kazanfer and her sister, Giuseppina DelRe.
She is survived by her daughters, Meryem (Michael Popelar) Kazanfer, Fran Kazanfer, her son, Aladdin (Kari) Kazanfer; her brother, Ugo (Sylvia) DelRe; 8eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to Have a Heart Humane Society, 1121 W. Valley Blvd. Suite B, Tehachapi, CA 93561 or through their website: haveahearthumanesociety.org.
