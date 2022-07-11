7/1/1982 - 4/1/2022
A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter and wife.
She was a source of joy and sweetness to us all. As beautiful on the inside, as she was on the outside. A very kind, softhearted person. Smart, with lots of wisdom. She was extremely strong in all she endured and possessed a great faith in God. She is in heaven, happy and healthy. And we shall all be together someday....
Love you always,
Your Family
