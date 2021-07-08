Scarlett Stephenie Sweeney, Feb. 4, 2015 - June 22, 2021

Scarlett Stephenie Sweeney was born Feb. 4, 2015, to Cassandra and Jonathan Sweeney. On June 22, 2021, she passed from her life here and is now dancing and playing, breathing heavenly air.
She lived her whole life in Tehachapi, Calif. In her short little life, Scarlett touched the lives of many people across the country with her journey of living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Scarlett was a medically complex kiddo with a tremendous amount of hardships but brought joy to everyone. Her smile would light up the room and she was always a happy girl.
She is survived by her siblings, Alaina Mae Sweeney, Hannah Elizabeth Sweeney, and Sean Michael Sweeney; parents, Cassandra Mae Sweeney, and Jonathan Hal Sweeney; and grandparents, Sherry, and Dan Sweeney.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, California, 93561.
Special Instructions:
We ask that you wear colors, no black. We are not mourning, but instead, we are celebrating a beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring child toys that we will donate to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
