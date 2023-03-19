Scott Eric Walters, Oct. 19, 1972 – Feb. 21, 2023

Scott Eric Walters was born on Oct. 19, 1972, to Tim Walters and Donna Walters (née Mattson), in San Jose, Calif. Scott moved to Tehachapi with his now-wife, Allyson, in 2002. At the same time, Scott went through the Hall Ambulance EMT academy and proudly worked for Hall Ambulance for 20 years.
Outside of work, Scott enjoyed playing video games with his sons as well as refereeing and attending their soccer matches. As a San Francisco Bay Area native, Scott was an avid 49ers, Sharks and Giants fan.
Scott leaves behind his father, Tim; his mother, Donna; his brother, Tim Jr.; his wife, Allyson (Hannan); and his sons, Nathan and Eli.
Scott’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Malachy Church, in Tehachapi, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. A luncheon will be held in McMullen Hall at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shielding the Frontline: https://shieldingthefrontline.org or Public Safety Professionals Retreat: https://prosperetreat.com.
Alternatively, the family has established an educational savings fund for Scott and Allyson’s sons. Any contributions are gratefully received. Wells Fargo Bank, Account administrator: Victoria Mattson; Account number: 8407532053. Checks payable to Victoria Mattson (account administrator) can be mailed to Allyson directly or mailed/dropped off at any Wells Fargo branch. (Please note the account number on the check memo.)
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.