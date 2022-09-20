Sharon Elaine (Walker) Jacobs July 18, 1950 — April 9, 2022

Sharon Elaine (Walker) Jacobs was born July 18, 1950, in San Jose, Calif., and passed from life surrounded by her family on April 9, 2022, in Tehachapi.
Sharon married the love of her life, Jim Jacobs, at the age of 21 and together they raised two sons, David and Jimi, and cared for numerous foster children, one of which they officially adopted, Dani Rae.
She was a loving mother, a warmhearted and compassionate woman who opened her home and heart to many children over the years, offering them a safe and caring respite when it was needed. When her fostering days were behind her, she continued to display her loving and generous spirit as a caregiver for a hospice center.
Sharon loved to travel, especially with family or to visit family. She and Jim frequently rode their Harley Davidson from California to visit their sons in Portland, Oregon. She spent time at the beach with her sister Ila, went to Hawaii with son David’s family and visited coastal towns from Cancun to the Pacific Northwest. She liked to have a reminder of their trips everywhere they stopped and especially loved to buy souvenir sweatshirts from the beaches they visited.
Family was very important to Sharon. She lived in Oregon for many years so that she could be close to her boys and their families before moving to Tehachapi to care for her mom and stepdad until their passing. Holidays were often spent traveling to Portland, where the grandkids were always delighted to see their beloved Nana and Papa, or closer to home in Modesto with her sister’s family. She also loved spending time with her church family, especially former pastor Michael Clark, with whom she formed a lasting friendship.
Sharon is survived by Jim, her husband of almost 50 years; sons David (Katje) and Jimi; daughter Dani Rae; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Ila; brother Roger; stepmother Joanne; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and stepfather.
There will be a celebration of Sharon’s life on Oct. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Slice of Life School, 48771 West Valley Blvd. in Tehachapi. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.