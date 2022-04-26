Sharon Letha Enge, Jan. 29, 1932 - April 14, 2022

Sharon Letha Enge passed away April 14, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. She was born Jan. 29, 1932, to Alfred and Letha Kaiser in Portland, Ore. She spent most of her formative years growing up in the Northern Oregon area with her brothers, Richard and Neil, and sister, Linda, including the Oregon coastal community of Rockaway, which she used to talk about fondly.
The Kaiser family moved often and ultimately settled in Southern California in the late 1940s moving to Oxnard, Calif. She attended and graduated from Oxnard High School in 1951. While in high school she met, and later married, a handsome devil named Tarald Joseph Enge. Together they brought into the world and raised their five children in Oxnard, Calif., and Tehachapi, Calif.
She was an excellent homemaker/mother and worked as an office secretary. She was very proud of her typing skills and shorthand. She worked for many years in civil service and enjoyed her subsequent retirement. She had recently moved back to Oregon in 2012, and enjoyed being there very much, however, health issues compelled her to move back to Tehachapi to be closer to her family there.
Her husband, Joe, died Oct. 23, 1993. She and Joe both leave an exceptional legacy that includes a multitude of wonderful memories of family trips/gatherings, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alfred, and Letha Kaiser; husband, Joe Enge; brother, Richard Kaiser; and sister-in-law, Pat; sister, Linda; brothers-in-law, Cal Dishman, and Art Philo; niece, Robin Kaiser, and sons-in-law, Robert Berry, and Danny Garrett; granddaughter, Joscelyn Rene Cervantes; sister-in-law, Joanne Peterson, and husband, Cliff; sister-in-law, Una Debone, and husband, Sam.
She is survived by son, Jeff (Ginger) Enge; granddaughter, Shannon (Eric) Harwood, and great-grandchildren, Jake, Darren, Brianna; grandson, Brian (Brooke) Enge, and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna, Taylor; and granddaughter, Megan Enge; son, Thomas (Gail) Enge; grandchildren, Jaret Enge, Kandis Enge, and, great-grandson, Kayden Enge; daughter, Roxanne; grandchildren, Denise Bass, Christopher Robert Berry, Richard Marshall Berry (Danelle Kawasaki); great-grandchildren, Zachary Bass, Alexis Bass, AJ Bass and Bryson Parker; daughter, Susan Garrett (Danny); grandchildren, Matthew David Garrett (Sara); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Garrett, Elizabeth Garrett, Lori Garrett, Ryan Thomas Garrett (Mercer Smith); great-grandson, Desmond Danny Smith-Garrett; daughter, Julie (Chris) Cervantes; grandchildren, Joscelyn Cervantes, Christopher Dillon Cervantes, Lauren (Alan) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Lyla and, Vincent Leo Hernandez; brother, Neil Kaiser (Kandy); nieces, Marylou, Beverly, Cheryl, Karen, Kerri, Kelli and their Mom, Bunny; nephews, Michael, Steven, Gary, Scott, Cory, Stan, Johnny, Kenny, and, Joey.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Little White Chapel at Conjeo Mountain Memorial Park & Cemetery followed by Funeral/Graveside services 1 to 2 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
