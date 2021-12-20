Sharon Louise Coddington, 1948-2021

Sharon Louise Coddington unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, in Stallion Springs, Calif., at the age of 73. As was usual, she was with her beloved husband of 49 years, Michael Lowell Coddington; Sharon passed peacefully in his gentle embrace at their home.
Sharon was born June 7, 1948, to parents Clara Mae and Clay Jr. Easterling in Clearfield, Ky. Sharon was raised on a farm in Moorhead, Ky., with her six siblings and later moved to Detroit, Mich., where she earned her high school diploma. She moved to California in 1970 to pursue a nursing career where she met her husband, Michael Coddington, the love of her life. Sharon and Michael Coddington married on June 9, 1972, and they were later blessed with three children, Michael, Richard and Carlie. Sharon earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from California State University at Dominguez Hills and forged an accomplished 40-year career as a registered nurse. In 2010, Sharon and Michael moved to Tehachapi, Calif., and retired.
Sharon was a sacrificial, empathetic and loving spirit with a contagious joy that sincerely celebrated life, family and friends. It always seemed as if anyone who met Sharon quickly grew to love her as a friend or a mentor or even insisted that they adopt her as a mother. Sharon was a consummate nurse with unrivaled rapport, countless awards, and an authentic passion for caring for others. She boldly faced challenging and intimidating situations with courage — at one time she responded to a catastrophic motorcycle wreck in front of her and Mike's home, helping save two critically injured people. Sharon received an award from the fire department for her expert first responder skills.
She dedicated vast amounts of personal time after work to helping elderly and disadvantaged patients. Even during a short career break to start a family, Sharon worked running a day care for neighborhood children in Lancaster, Calif. She was truly an inspiration to all as a parent, a friend and a professional.
Sharon will always be remembered as a virtuous, cheerful, brave and resilient woman with a playful, kind and lighthearted demeanor. She even had a funny, famously endearing “Elf Dance,” which always made people laugh and lifted their spirits. Sharon was so compassionate she would rescue wounded wild animals or stray pets and skillfully nurse them back to health. Sharon had many hobbies to include gardening, making handmade quilts, blankets, clothing and toys for the children in her life. She enjoyed entertaining guests, and cooking. Her favorite time of year was the Christmas season: she loved giving, enjoyed the brisk cool winter mornings, and being surrounded by loved ones that her innately motherly spirit could comfort, serve and care for. Sharon changed so many lives with her selfless touch; her precious memories and life will be cherished by her loved ones, her departure mourned sorely, and her shining light in this world will not fade. Sharon is peacefully reunited with our heavenly father in her eternal home.
Left to honor and cherish Sharon are: her husband of 49 years, Michael Lowell Coddington; oldest son Michael Christopher (Angie) Coddington; youngest son Richard Lowell (Ashley) Coddington; and daughter Carlie (Michael) Bransford; grandchildren that Sharon adored: Gwen (19), Glen (16), Josh (14), Lilly (12), Alex (11), Annabelle (10), Mia (10), Natalie (10) and Abigail (3); brother Ronnie and sisters Dale, Tammy, Billie and Sarah; and nephew Chris “Hayes” Coddington; as well as many other loved ones and friends.
Sharon joins her loved ones in eternal rest: Clara Mae and Clay Jr. Easterling (parents), Geraldine “Tootie” (sister), Harry Coddington (father-in-law), Roberta Coddington (mother-in-law), and Chris Coddington (brother-in-law).
Proverbs 31:29: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at Wood Family Funeral Services on Dec. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service officiant is Ron Pence. Anyone wishing to send flowers can send them to Wood Family Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warriors or something similar is encouraged, as these were two charities that Sharon regularly supported.
Service arrangements are being handled by Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Telephone: (661) 822-6897.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.