Sheila Jean Madding, age 80, passed away on May 24, 2023.
Sheila was an amazing woman, mother and registered nurse; a natural caregiver made of kindness and strong work ethics. She spent her early life in Bakersfield, Calif. She later resided in Tehachapi, Calif., for more than 30 years and filled the roles of mother, wife and dental office manager.
The latter part of her life was spent in Asheville, N.C., where she became a registered nurse and continued to be a caregiver in the acute care center of a retirement community. She enjoyed gardening and having a dog when she could. She was active in her Lutheran Church in Asheville.
Sheila is survived by two sisters, Mavis and Cathy, and two children, Kathleen and Patrick. We love you Mom and we are proud of you.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.