Shirley Evelyn Jensen, Feb. 18, 1931 - Dec. 4, 2020

Shirley Evelyn Jensen, beloved wife, mother, stepmother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this earth on Dec. 4, 2020 to rejoin her loved ones who had gone on to Heaven before her. Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She touched the lives of many family members and friends, bringing joy to all throughout a very fulfilling 89 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Jensen; daughter, Laurie Williams; son, Jeff Brown; son, Jayson Brown; son, Jamison Brown; her stepchildren Linda Haines and Craig Jensen; and brother Dale Mark. She also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to all for their prayers and cards. No services are being held at this time.
