Sonny Lahorgue, Oct. 26, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2021

Sonny Lahorgue was born Arnold Frank Lahorgue on Oct. 26, 1933, in Chino, to Pete and Margaret Lahorgue. Margaret questioned why she named him Arnold when she immediately called him Sonny. He was known as Sonny his entire life.
He grew up in Chino and graduated from Chino High in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army starting in 1953, and he was honorably discharged in 1955. He and Rosalie Muzio were married in 1959, beginning their life of incredible love and friendship.
Sonny was a loving husband who was friendly, generous and helpful to family, friends and neighbors. He had a positive attitude, loved animals, farming and antique tractors. He was an amazing horseman, raising and training horses for his family. Sonny enjoyed traveling. He and Rosalie took their sons on many road trips in their ’65 Chevy with a camper, even going into Canada. They went jeeping with friends and horseback riding with the Yucaipa Valley Riding Club.
In the 1980s, he and Rosalie decided to move from Yucaipa to Tehachapi. They built their home in Tehachapi with the help of neighbors and friends. After retiring as a Service Crew Foreman from Southern California Edison in 1989, he and Rosalie took many road trips in their fifth wheel, taking some trips with his brother and some with friends. They traveled all over the United States, including two trips to Alaska. He enjoyed hunting trips in Wyoming with his sons and one of his nephews. He enjoyed many years of showing tractors and camping out at the Tulare Antique Tractor Show. He also had several fun camping trips with his grandchildren.
Sonny unexpectedly passed away on Christmas Eve while talking to his son Mike on the phone and in the company of Rosalie. He was deeply loved. His warm, joyful and adventurous spirit will live on in the hearts of his family.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Alice, Madeline, Helen and John. He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Rosalie; son and wife, Steve and Stacy; son and wife, Mike and Claire; sister, Lucille Schulz; grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Sarah, and Michael; one great-grandson, Henry; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.