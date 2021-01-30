Stephen Edward Jackson was born Nov. 27, 1950 and passed away Jan. 20, 2021 at the age of 70 in Tehachapi, Calif.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Home, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
A Celebration of Life will follow in the Pavilion Area between noon and 3 p.m. It will be officiated by Pastor Steve Tedder, with a eulogy by his Godson, Stephen Ray Jackson.
Steve was born to Zelda Johnson and Bailey Jackson. He was born on Thanksgiving Day and on his parent’s anniversary on Nov. 27, 1950. He was born in Tracy, Calif., and lived throughout Northern and Central California. He graduated from West High School in Bakersfield, Calif., in 1969.
In his younger years, he worked for Kern County driving a snowplow. He then went to work at the Arvin Edison Water Storage District as unit chief. He went to work for Sandusky Cabinets in Arvin as a plant manager until 2000 and then went to work for GE Wind Energy in 2002 in Tehachapi, where he retired in May of 2012. He truly enjoyed his retirement to the fullest.
He was married to Susan Jackson for 35 years, and they were married in Las Vegas, Nev., in September 1988.
Steve’s hobbies included playing cards/poker/penny-ante, golfing, fantasy football – Black & Blue League, and watching sports, especially the Raiders, Dodgers and boxing. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the mountains and outdoors. He loved traveling to West Yellowstone, Mont., taking Laughlin trips for Super Bowl, their wedding anniversary and the Laughlin River Run. He enjoyed camping at Greenhorn Mountain Park, Pismo Coast Village, Winchester Bay, Ore., and hunting in Colorado, Utah and California.
Steve coached his two oldest daughters, Steph and Nik, in softball and basketball. He was very proud to be coaching them, but he was strictest on them. He enjoyed spending time with his third oldest daughter, Kristenn and his granddaughter, Cora. Kristenn would call him often and they would talk on the phone for quite some time — he said all he had to do was listen.
His fourth oldest daughter, Vanessa, taught him patience and she loved him like no other. She would accompany him to Greenhorn to cut wood, and drive his quad while he sat on the back while scoping deer. His youngest daughter, Kortnee, the self-proclaimed favorite, visited him a few times a week after work to share a beer and pork rinds, talk about their day and watch sports — they were two peas in a pod!
In his prime, Steve enjoyed riding his Harley alongside his many friends, especially for the annual Laughlin River Run. He loved going up North to Meadow Vista, Calif., to “the property” where the Jackson family reunion would annually take place during Memorial Day weekend. For their 25th wedding anniversary, they went on an 11-day cruise to Alaska where Steve went ziplining in Ketchikan, took a train ride from Juno to Canada, but they both truly enjoyed Skagway the best!
In 2006, they also attended the Pro Bowl in Hawaii. The last three years of his life, “Papa” babysat his two youngest grandsons, A.J. and Leo two days a week. They formed a bond full of love and laughter between each other. He would take “his boys” to the park and McDonald’s, wrestle around and they would help Papa take care of his property. Every morning he would give “his boys” doughnuts, which their mother did not approve of, but he did it anyway! He cherished spending family time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandsons any chance they could get together.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan, of 35 years. Their love for each other ran deep and those who knew them could see this. They were always holding hands and often got caught sharing smooches. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, he and Susan would walk outside to see what the weather was like and walk around the property with their coffee in hand, holding hands and discussing the day ahead. He told everyone that he always had the last words: “Yes Dear!"
He is also survived by his strong and enduring daughters, Stephanie Kerns, Nicole Morales, Kristenn Jackson, Vanessa Chambers and Kortnee Jackson; his sister, Linda York, and sons-in-law Luciano “Chacho” Morales and Jon Chambers; 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. He is preceded in death by his father, Bailey Jackson; mother, Zelda Johnson; and his brother, Bailey Allen “Butch” Jackson.
The Jackson family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at AHTV for the love, support and care that Steve and our family received. All departments including nursing staff, respiratory, registration, monitor techs, lab, radiology, administration, house supes and department leads have remained in touch and continue to show they care and hurt alongside our family.
There are not enough words to say or express how truly touched our family is because of the entire hospital staff's empathetic and compassionate dedication. One of Steve’s daughters is blessed to call AHTV her family and will never forget the love that has been shown. We thank you along with family and friends, work associates and neighbors who have reached out and continue to reach out with support, sympathy and love. You all have made our heartache a little less painful.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.