Steven Kent Reddig, Nov. 17, 1961 - Jan. 29, 2021

Steven Kent Reddig was born Nov. 17, 1961 in Bakersfield, Calif., to Darrel and Barbara Reddig. He entered into eternal peace on Jan. 29, 2021, just two weeks after his beloved Momma, with whom he shared a birthday.
Steven was a kind and generous person who truly cared about other people, even strangers. He may not have had a lot, but he shared everything he had. Those who knew him describe him as sweet, gracious, a good friend and always a gentleman.
He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and an office manager.
Steven was a wonderful cook and his homemade jerky and smoked salmon were always in high demand. Throughout his life he enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, metal detecting, rock tumbling and collecting postcards, coins, stamps and baseball cards. Horticulture was another hobby he enjoyed and he grew the most amazing gardens. He also had a special talent for healing plants and trees. He was happiest when he was out in nature.
He loved music, especially the songs of Bob Seger and Waylon Jennings. He also had a very deep faith and prayed and read scriptures daily.
Steven is survived by his Dad; two older brothers, David and Karl; and a younger sister, Carin; all of Tehachapi. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, his Uncle Bill Ballard and his very best friend, his dog Raggy.
He will be laid to rest in Tehachapi with his Mom.
We love you Little Buddy and will miss you more than words can say. Have fun laughing with Mom. Until we meet again. Families are forever.
