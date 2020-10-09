Steven Mark Foster, Sept. 5, 1960 - Oct. 1, 2020

Steven Mark Foster, 60, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Jacksonville, Fla., to David Foster Sr. and Betty Foster.
Devoted to God and country, Steve proudly served in the United States Air Force for 27 years. He served during Desert Storm, received many medals and commendations for his service, and retired at the distinguished rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
For the last 10 years, Steve worked at the NASA Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base. Steve was the Chief of the Quality Assurance division. He was a highly respected leader and greatly loved by his team.
Steve loved to golf and make people laugh. He was artistic, caring, compassionate, musically talented, and outgoing. Steve was known for his luck and his fun-loving personality.
Steve is survived by his beloved Linda Foster; sons, Jordan Foster and Jesse Foster; brothers, David Foster, Jr. (Wendy), Scott Foster (Suzanne), and Bryan Foster (Mona); sister, Michelle Foster; stepfather, Robert Palmer; stepmother, Kathy Foster; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, memorial services will be held privately. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the event will be available. Please continue to check the funeral home’s website for the link.
Steve was a very generous and giving man. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting your participation in performing random acts of kindness to honor his memory. Participants will then be encouraged to share their experience on a Facebook page to be created soon. This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Please continue to check the funeral home’s website for the link to get the details about the event.
In honor of his faithful service to the United States of America, Steve will be respectfully laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, California. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
