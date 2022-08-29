The world sadly lost Susan Marie Dalmas of Tehachapi, Calif. She died at age 65 on July 28, 2022. Susan was surrounded by her loved ones and family after a complicated battle with dementia and COVID. She will be remembered for her generous heart and kind smile. Susan enjoyed helping anyone in need and her love for people had no boundaries.
From baby sitting kids and treating them like one of her own, to cooking the best homemade meals and breaking the bar of what mom of the year looks like. Making holidays extra magical for everyone around her, feeding the homeless or helping a stranger in need. Or simply making friends with the workers at her local grocery store. Anyone who crossed Susan's path was truly blessed. She loved making someone's day special and just wanted people to know that a kind heart was there for them.
Susan enjoyed her job at Selecta Switch and took care of the warehouse cat, Boo Boos, the company's unofficial mascot. She was very faithful in her religion and attended Mass regularly, while also singing in the choir with her lovely voice. Susan is survived by her husband, three children, and three grandchildren. The funeral will be held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 2.
