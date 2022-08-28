Theodore Yttesen, March 24, 1990 – July 15, 2022

On March 24, 1990, Theodore Yttesen was born to Alfredo Yttesen and Teresa Owens. On July 15, 2022, at the age of 32, Theodore passed away unexpectedly to join our Lord in heaven.
Theodore was a highly charismatic and brilliant individual. He was spiritual and full of life. He was an avid reader who was knowledgeable on various subjects, ranging from history to science. Theodore had enrolled in college to pursue a career in cybersecurity. He was gifted in computer science and technology, areas in which he excelled at from an early age. He loved Santa Monica and its surrounding area.
He was beloved by his family as well as everyone he encountered throughout his life. Theodore Yttesen is survived by his parents, Teresa Owens, and Alfredo Yttesen; his two brothers, Freddie, and Arturo Yttesen; his two sisters, Cassaundra Ayon, and Cristal Yttesen; as well as his niece and nephews.
Services are pending at this time.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences and service updates, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
