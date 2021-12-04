Thomas Eli Youngblood Jr., 1957-2021

On Oct. 15, 2021, Thomas Eli Youngblood Jr., father of three children, transitioned after 63 years. Please remember Tom's family in your prayers. Services are still in the planning stages and will be announced.
Tom was born on Dec. 31, 1957 in Chicago, Ill., to Bertha Belle and Thomas Eli Youngblood Sr. He is survived by his three children, Karlie Youngblood, Nicolas Youngblood and Wade Youngblood, his step-daughter Rachel Yoder, his sister Joan Youngblood and his brother Kenneth Youngblood, his grandson, Eli Youngblood.
Tom grew up in Skokie, Ill. As a young man, He was a 2-time State Champ in high school competitive speed swimming and diving. He put himself through the art program at the University of Chicago by working at a service station. The combination became immortal. He migrated to California in 1984 and to Tehachapi in 1996.
As an entrepreneur and self creator, Tom built Youngblood Customs, a custom car and hot rod fabrication company. Due to his creative automotive skill and masterful artistry, Tom became renowned within the industry and abroad for his one-of-a-kind restorations, customizations and original works of art. Tom was an active contributor to the community and was loved and respected by many. He is dearly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.