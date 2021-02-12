Timmy Joe Gurley, Feb. 10, 1948 - Jan. 27, 2021

Beloved husband, father, papa, great-grandpa, brother, pastor, coach and friend. Timmy Joe Gurley was entered into rest on Jan. 27, 2021. Tim was born to the parents of Boyd and Adella Gurley in Burbank, Calif., on Feb. 10, 1948. Tim and his wife, Jeanne, were married March 27, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nev. They have been residents of Tehachapi for 45 years and together they raised five children.
Tim was a building inspector and a local contractor until his retirement. He served the Lord through many ministries throughout his life. Tim enjoyed worship, music, fishing, hunting and baseball. He was a wonderful husband, Father, Papa and friend to all.
Tim was preceded into death by parents Adella and Boyd Gurley; wife, Jeanne Gurley; children, Timmy Gurley and Ann Medovitch; and brother, Andrew Jackson Gurley.
Survived by children, Chris Lee, Alicia and Rick Scott, Tommy and Jennifer Gurley, Betty and Marty Perez, Deana Borromeo, Joe Woolley, and Ronnie Melton. Grandchildren, Andrew and Mariah Tafolla, Drea and Troy Doughty, Mickaela and Phil Fleener, Kyle Perez and Ashlee Palmer, Emerald Perez and Chris Kincaid, Dakota Medovitch, Kirsten Medovitch, Terra Lee, Sarah Lee, Tyler Gurley and Emma Gurley. Great-Grandchildren, Jaden, Samuel, Gage, Cali, Rillie, Payton, Paisley, Colt, Joel, Bo, and Eastin. Siblings, Betty Townsend, Eva Gurley and Terry Gurley.
Tim will be always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
A public viewing will be held Feb. 17, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Church located at 15719 Highline Road, Tehachapi, Calif. A PRIVATE graveside service will be held at Tehachapi Cemetery for family only.
God grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change,
the courage to change things I can,
and the wisdom to know the difference.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
