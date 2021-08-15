Valerie Diane Peacon

Valerie Peacon, 58, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away June 23, 2021 at Adventist Health Tehachapi after a few years battling cancer. Her family was blessed to be by her bedside, held her hands and played and sang the songs she loved.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Bill Peacon. She is survived by her brothers John and Jeff Peacon; her sister Victoria Peacon; and her sister-in-law Connie Peacon. She loved spending time with family; her dog, Peanut; and her nieces, Alex Peacon, Dani Peacon and Tiffany Said.
She took great pride in her work at Airstreams Renewables, as she worked there for over four years and developed many relationships with her co-workers, who were very nice and supportive of her throughout the illness. She was always known as a sweet, soft-spoken and gentle lady who was always looking to serve others and never complained about anything.
Val also had a great sense of humor and often sparred willingly with her brothers anytime there was an opportunity. She will be incredibly missed by her family and close friends.
Revelation 21:3-4 says: "And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, 'Behold, the dwelling place of the Lord is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be His people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.'”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.