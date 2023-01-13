Vicky Sue Kermode, 1939 - 2023

Vicky Kermode, 83, of Bear Valley, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2023. Vicky was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Maywood, Calif., to parents John and Dorothy Schott. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ralph Kermode, on Aug. 17, 2014.
Vicky and Ralph grew up across the street from each other and went to school together in San Gabriel, Calif. They were married in 1957 and remained married until Ralph’s passing, 57 years later.
Vicky worked as a bookkeeper for Ralph’s business interests until they retired and moved to Bear Valley in 2004. Vicky enjoyed the Bear Valley Women’s Club activities during her early years in Bear Valley and could be seen riding with Ralph in their award-winning, bright red, 1949 Mercury, as they traveled to car shows throughout Southern California. She also traveled around the world with Ralph, visiting places such as China, Antarctica and the South Pacific.
Vicky is survived by her son, Jeff Kermode, and wife Debi; her daughters, Kim McBurney and husband Dave, and Tracy Murad and husband Jawed; grandsons, Doug McBurney and Shan Murad; and great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Avery McBurney.
Since Vicky was a pet lover and owner of numerous rescue dogs, donations may be made in Vicky’s name to the Have a Heart Humane Society at 1127 W. Valley Blvd., #A, Tehachapi, CA 93561, or haveahearthumanesociety.org.
A small graveside service is being planned for family members at Forest Lawn-Covina Hills, but details are still pending.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
