Victor (Vic) Williams, 1950-2023

Born Oct. 6, 1950 in Van Nuys, Calif., the third of four boys, Victor (Vic) Williams grew up in the San Fernando Valley and moved to Tehachapi in 1982, starting his own computer IT business and servicing many local businesses in the Tehachapi area for 40 years.
There are many people throughout Kern County who knew and loved him. Vic was a jovial jokester who was always ready for a laugh. He lost his battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma) on June 6, 2023 and died peacefully at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother. He is survived by his wife, Birdie, his two older brothers, and his children: Justin and Erica Williams, Isaac and Jennifer Williams, Kimberly Bridges, and Jessica Schulz. Vic has four beautiful grandchildren: Devin, Caiden, Preston and Cambria, whom he dearly loved playing with and being their “Papa.” His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart as well. Vic always enjoyed any time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses.
