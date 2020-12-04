Vincent Howard Beazel, Oct. 24, 2020

Vincent Howard Beazel, 60, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. He was born to Annie and Howard Beazel and raised in Frazier Park, Calif. He graduated in 1978 from Quartz Hill High School and soon after served a two-year mission for the Church of Latter-day Saints in Venezuela.
He married Vannessa Koehler, and together they raised three children: Jonathan, Joseph and Shiloh. He is survived by his son, Joseph, his daughter, Shiloh, his brothers, Vern and Victor, and his mother, Annie. He is preceded in death by his son, Jonathan, and his father, Howard.
To say he was an extrovert would be an understatement. He had an extreme love for his fellow men, for God, and for his community. He loved nature and the planet and was passionate to see a world with clean energy, water and resources for all people. He was a globally-minded man, who loved tackling the big ideas and world’s problems one conversation at a time.
While arrangements and services are currently on hold, those wanting to honor Vincent in the meantime are encouraged to donate to organizations such as Operation Smile (operationsmile.org), or Charity: Water (charitywater.org) in his name. People with information that could help lead to the capture of his assailant(s), are encouraged to contact Detective Light at 435-277-4212 or Lt. Norberto Aranda at 435-277-4254 at the Tooele County Police Department.
