Virginia Babb departed to her heavenly home on May 19, 2021. To know Virginia was to know love. She exhibited adoration, kindness and respect to everyone. Her friendly smile always lit up the room.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1946, at a dairy in Tulare County and lived in Tehachapi for the past 56 years.
Virginia was a faithful follower of Christ and her favorite activities were attending church, Bible study, and family time.
Her hobbies included sewing, reading and baking. She was married to her sweetheart, Charles Babb, for 57 wonderful years.
She was retired as an industrial supervisor from the California Correctional Institution, at Tehachapi, where she worked for over 20 years.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Charles Babb; daughter, Shawna Sanchez and son-in-law Javier; son, Shannon Babb and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Chyanna Karshner and husband, Craig Karshner; Shelby Sanchez, Wyatt Babb and wife, Kaitlynn; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kadence Karshner, and Adley Noles.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Icie Albertson, and her brother, Donald Albertson.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
