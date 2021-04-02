Virginia Van Burkleo, Feb. 20, 1938 - March 28, 2021

Virginia Van Burkleo, born Feb. 20, 1938, in Pasadena, Calif., to Allen Gordon and Janet Virginia Scott, peacefully passed away on March 28, 2021, at home with family by her side. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Virginia loved Jesus, loved to spend time with her family, socializing with her friends from church, and her Tehachapi Eastern Star #188 friends. She loved to sing, read books, solve crossword puzzles and loved her cat Daisy.
Virginia is survived by her younger brother, William Gordon Scott; her children, Elizabeth Heer, Kathleen Van Burkleo, Richard Charles and Traci Van Burkleo, Cynthia Curley, and Denise McAuliffe; her 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with another on the way, nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Edward Allen Scott.
Mom, we are blessed to have had you in our lives. Our hearts ache that you are not with us now. We will see you again in Heaven.
Always, to our beautiful and gracious mother, our eternal love ...
A celebration of Virginia's life will be officiated by Pastor Marvin Slifer, at the Mountain Bible Church in Tehachapi, on April 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Virginia would like donations to be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.