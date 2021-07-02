Vivian Jean Barton, Sept. 30, 1946-May 30, 2021

Vivian Jean Barton “Mema” passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on May 30, 2021 at The Pointe at Summit Hills, Bakersfield.
Vivian was born Sept. 30, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, to Paul and Evelyn Ray and moved to Glendora in 1953. She was a 1964 graduate of Glendora High.
Widowed by Donald Barton and survived by her two children, Christopher Baker and Wendy Mascarenas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend to all.
Vivian loved art and spent the greater part of life traveling the world. She worked hard her whole life to buy the home of her dreams and settle down in Bear Valley, Tehachapi with her husband in 2002. She was an active member in social clubs where she expressed her chattiness, sassy wardrobe and lipstick.
Aside from spoiling her grandchildren, she loved to garden, cook and shop. Vivian will be remembered by her class, her patience and her generosity. Always in our hearts and forever our rock.
A special thank you to The Pointe at Summit Hills & Hoffman Hospice for taking care of our loved one.
Celebration of Life will be held at Vivian’s daughter's home in Tehachapi on July 17 at noon. Wjmascarenas@gmail.com for details.
