Vonee Susanne Knight McKee, Sept. 27, 1960 - March 16, 2023

Vonee at just 62 years old passed away peacefully in San Diego, Calif., with her loving son Christopher, his fiancee Stacey and Vonee’s mother, Jean Ann, by her side. Vonee was born on Sept. 27, 1960 in Bakersfield, Calif. to Paul S. Knight and Jean Ann Sims.
Vonee was raised in Tehachapi, Calif. where she raised two children, a son, Christopher Jones, and a daughter, Lashia Seaman. Vonee worked for the state of California for many years until she later retired in San Diego.
Vonee had two siblings, a sister, Ada, and brother, Everett, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren with one on the way and her beloved dog Ruby, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Vonee will truly and dearly be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in June, open to public when it is warm and the flowers are beautiful just the way Vonee would like it. We hope all will plan to join us.
