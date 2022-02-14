Wiley Willis Knowlton, 1934-2022

Wiley Willis Knowlton was born in the small town of Porum in Muskogae County, Oklahoma, on Dec. 18, 1934 to Roy and Cora Knowlton. He was always proud to be considered an Okie from Muskogae.
He moved to Wasco, Calif., with his family as a teenager where he met the love of his life, Imogene Shelton. They married on May 29, 1954, the day after Imogene graduated from high school. Not long after marrying, Wiley entered the California National Guard at age 19 where he served for three years.
After his service, Wiley held various odd jobs, many in farming, before joining Signal Oil & Gas, which then became Tosco Oil. He worked his way to Pipeline Supervisor with the company where he remained until his retirement in the early 1980s.
Even after his retirement from Tosco, Wiley didn’t slow down. He started his Wiley the Handyman business and kept quite busy, especially with his clients in the retirement community of Kern City. Retirement also provided the opportunity for him and Imogene to become more active with the church and they kept very busy with the Prayer Quilt Ministry at Valley Baptist Church.
Upon the passing of his beloved Imogene, Wiley began volunteering with Hoffman Hospice, which had provided such sweet care for her, and was named Volunteer of the Year on more than one occasion.
Wiley went to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Cora Knowlton and his wife, Imogene. He leaves behind siblings - Marvel Foster, Ralph Knowlton and Pat Callahan, his children Amber Anderson and husband Robert, Tammy Burns and husband David, and Evan Knowlton and wife Lynda. He leaves five grandchildren, Cody Anderson, Jeannie O’Neal, Josie Bochat, Emma Bruhl and Grace Knowlton, one great-grandchild, Darcy O’Neal, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Wiley’s dear friend of many years, Carol Kinderknecht
Services will be held at Wasco Memorial Park, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. with a dessert reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hoffman Hospice of Bakersfield, Calif.
