Wilma Bakman left us on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her home in Tehachapi. As was typical in her life, her husband, Eric, was with her. She was 70 years old.
Wilma was born Willemina Adriaana Rensel, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Sept. 4, 1951. Her parents were Cornelius and Elizabeth Rensel, who had just weeks before emigrated from the Utrecht region of the Netherlands. Wilma was born the fifth of what would be six children.
Wilma was married in 1968 to Danny Lee Gibson. This marriage gave Wilma her greatest joy, a daughter, Timmie. Divorced in 1982, Wilma supported herself and her daughter by both working as a preschool teacher and going to school for her degree in Early Childhood Development. Other than her daughter, Wilma’s passion was for horses. She began riding at a young age and in 1988 while riding with mutual friends in Chatsworth, Calif., would meet the love of her life, best friend, and future husband, Eric Bakman.
Wilma and Eric were married on Nov. 8, 1991, and along with their daughter lived in Chatsworth until 1994, at which time Wilma and Eric moved to Tehachapi. Wilma’s biggest dream was to own a home where she could keep horses. In 2003, when Wilma and Eric developed property they owned, Wilma’s dream came true. Although Wilma’s world revolved around the horses on the little ranch that she and Eric had built, she was always ready to go do something more. Whether it was fishing in the Sierras, going to museums in Los Angeles or just a drive to somewhere new, Wilma always wanted to experience new places and things.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Eric; daughter, Timmie (Mike) Quitugua; siblings, Elizabeth (Richard) Sanchez, Janice List, Ted Rensel, Carla (Larry) Moncrief, Dennis Rensel; numerous nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; cousins and family; both in the United States and in Holland.
Wilma was of the kindest, gentlest soul. All who were touched by her were better for it and those who had yet to know her are the truly unfortunate. Only the stars will know the depth of our love, and in their light, I will find you. We will miss you.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
