William James Evans, Dec. 9, 1933 – Feb. 3, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad, William James Evans, “Bill.” He was born on Dec. 9, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Penn., and passed on Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Bill was a pharmacist with CCI. Some of his hobbies included being an avid stamp collector and antique collector. He also enjoyed woodworking, creating stained glass and home improvements. He was always working with his hands on one project, with another project on deck. He loved reading, sports and he recently traveled to Washington, D.C., as a proud Army ceteran of the Korean War. A resident of Bear Valley Springs, husband, father, grandfather, a cherished and loved friend, lifelong Christian, that will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Jeanne P., of 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie, and son, Dwayne; five grandchildren; and many close friends.
His celebration of life will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky., in Jessamine County. The date will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VFW of Tehachapi.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
