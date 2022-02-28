Born Jan. 6, 1935, in Glen Ridge, N.J. to Woodrow and Mary Ryan Angevine. William grew up in the South Orange and surrounding area and went to Catholic schools until his family moved to Lake Shawnee in his third year of high school. He graduated from Roxbury High School in 1954.
Bill joined the U.S. Army and for two years was stationed in Germany.
Upon completion of his military service, he apprenticed to become a tool, die, and gage maker at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J.
In 1962, he married Nancy McGuire. They had two sons, William Joseph Jr. of Bakersfield, Calif., and Michael John of Hillsboro, Kan. The family moved to Diamond Bar, Calif., and Bill went to work for the Naval Gage & Standards Center as a tool and gage maker and advanced to acting head of the Naval Gage and Standards Center.
After retirement, they traveled to every state in the U.S., all the Canadian provinces, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Hawaii.
Bill was active in sports with his sons and the Knights of Columbus for many years. He and Nancy were blessed with three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Michael’s wife, Laurie, has two daughters, and nine grandchildren.
