Wilma Grantham Sanders, Dec. 8, 1935 – Aug. 1, 2022

Wilma Grantham Sanders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to her eternal home, and her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug. 1, 2022. She died peacefully at her home in Tehachapi, Calif., at the age of 86 with members of her loving family in attendance at her bedside.
She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Tehachapi, Calif., to Ren and Irene Weaver. Wilma was born shortly after her family relocated to Tehachapi from Prior, Okla. Wilma grew up in Tehachapi attending Tehachapi schools. She graduated from Tehachapi High in 1953.
On July 13, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Morris Lee Grantham. To this marriage were born Dennis, Rod, Randy, Mark and David. Her husband, Morris Grantham, passed away on Sept. 8, 1982, and three of her sons, Randy, Rod and Mark, also preceded her in death.
She married L.E. Sanders in 1997 and lived with him until his death in 2012.
Wilma was a lifetime member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Tehachapi. She joined this church as a young child and was faithful to this church family her entire life. In her years of attendance at this church, she proudly filled many roles such as teaching, both Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, as well as many organizational and administrative functions.
She worked many years until her retirement with the Tehachapi Unified School District. During these years she worked in various positions of responsibility but the job that gave her the greatest satisfaction was that of a teaching assistant to special education students. She dearly loved the years she spent with these children.
She also diligently, patiently and faithfully supported her husband and boys during the many years Morris coached and her boys played on teams in both school and intramural team sports.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis, and David Grantham who live in Tehachapi, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz., respectively; and by her younger sister, Ruby Weaver Thomason who lives in Pryor, Okla. She is also survived by the wives of her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Tehachapi Little League Association. Please mail your donations to the Tehachapi Little League, PO Box 529, Tehachapi CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
