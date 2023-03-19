Winnie Mae Powell, Aug. 11, 1940 - Feb. 2, 2023

Winnie Mae Powell passed peacefully in her home on Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Winnie was born on Aug. 11, 1940, to Sam and Catherine Earven.
She married James Earl Powell on April 4, 1956. Together, they raised three children, Maryann, Jimmy and Johnny. Winnie stayed home and cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Winnie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her three children, her brother Howard, seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Winnie will also be missed by all the great friends she has made through the years in the Tehachapi Valley.
A Memorial Service will be held April 8, 2023, at Country Oaks Church in Tehachapi, Calif., at 11 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
