Charlotte Stevens, June 17, 1935 – July 27, 2022

Charlotte Stevens went to her eternal home and personal Savior, Jesus Christ on July 27, 2022, at Upland Point in Bakersfield, Calif., with her family by her side.
Charlotte was born June 17, 1935, in Porum, Okla., to Fred and Daisy Fisher. They left Oklahoma in 1936 when Charlotte was 1 year old and came to Tehachapi, Calif.
Charlotte went to Cummings Valley School and graduated from Tehachapi High School.
On June 27, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Dwayne (Butch) Stevens. To this marriage were born: Blaine, Larry, Lorraine, Sharon, Craig and Dwayne.
Along with raising a family, Charlotte was the bookkeeper for the family business and was involved with family, church and school activities. In 1972 Dwayne, Charlotte and the youngest three children moved to Minnesota. There she worked as a school paraprofessional, led Bible studies, and did some cross-country skiing. Returning to Tehachapi in 1982, she worked at CCI as a program technician II and retired in 1995.
Charlotte loved plants, flowers, interior decorating and books.
She is survived by her children, Blaine (Kim) Stevens, of Caliente, Calif., Sharon (Warren) Lee of Dilworth, MN, Craig (Karla) Stevens, of Tehachapi, Calif., and Dwayne Stevens of Fargo, N.D.; brother, Thomas Fisher of Bakersfield, Calif.; sister, Pat (David) Shuster of Oceano, Calif.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Fred, and Daisy Fisher; husband, Dwayne Stevens; son, Larry; and daughter, Lorraine.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
