More public and private investment continues in the city of Tehachapi in one of the oddest economic years on record. Last month three new restaurants opened to plenty of fanfare. Congratulations to Tacos El Superior, Prime Bar and Grill and 4 Seasons Café on their successful debuts. Each of these projects represented a remodel of a former restaurant space into a new venture, a great testament to the power of private redevelopment.
On the public side, the final touches are being performed on the Rail Corridor Safety Project Downtown. I would like to thank all the residents for their patience during the construction as crossings were closed for an extended period. The result, however, is safer for both vehicles and pedestrians with a smoother path of travel for those walking, cycling or in a wheelchair. It also prevents motorists from driving around gates and reduces the potential for train and vehicle accidents.
From an economic standpoint, the project also consisted of several infrastructure improvements along H Street including new sidewalks, curbs and fencing between the streets and the railroad tracks. Eventually the area will include new streetlights and landscaping. This grant-funded endeavor not only enhances safety, but also pulls H Street into Downtown due to the increased accessibility. Now it is much easier for a visitor or resident to walk from Downtown shopping or the Rail Depot Museum across the tracks to other destinations such as Darlene’s Toys or Westlane Brewing.
This project was announced a few years ago and because of that several businesses chose to invest on H Street and now they are seeing the project and its potential returns. There is also an improved driving experience for motorists as the track cross is much smoother and more level. There were several moving parts involved including Union Pacific Railroad and coordination among several crews. I would like to thank both Union Pacific and our engineering team here at the city for their efforts and the end results.
With that project completed, the attention shifts to pedestrian improvements along West Park on D Street. This includes new sidewalks in an area that has never benefited from them in the past. This will allow for easier path of travel and a safer loading and unloading area for players and fans at the Little League fields when those games continue.
These public investments are making a difference. They lay the groundwork for the future private investments and reinvestments we continue to benefit from here in the city of Tehachapi. It is a process that includes partnerships, goals, master plans and vision. It does not happen overnight, and it certainly does not occur by accident.
While we continue to push forward during strange times, we should be comforted by the spirit of investment and the confidence behind that investment that has business owners believing in this city. We will continue to do our part as we get through this and push forward into a successful future together.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
