The year 2020 has taken so much away from us — we’ve had to cancel or postpone parties, graduations, weddings, birthday celebrations and more. Yet, my heart remains hopeful that there is at least one constant in our community that we’ll never cancel: kindness.
Despite a continuing global pandemic, we still bear witness to inspirational acts of generosity. Our town is full of gracious people, who never turn away an opportunity to show love for our friends and neighbors — virus or no virus.
Which is why I am reaching out to the giving spirit of this community once again as we approach the special day designated just for people to give back: Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1.
Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Giving Tuesday celebration is a time for us to reflect on the things for which we are thankful. I, for one, am grateful for our community and how you all have navigated the unknowns surrounding COVID-19. Your devotion to your family, friends and our local economy is helping us find our way to safer days ahead. And, because of you, we continue to raise funds for critical programs and equipment toward our mission of “Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”
Through your generosity, we have been blessed with pledges and donations toward a state-of-the-art imaging pavilion that will bring an MRI and new CT scanner to our community; teddy bears to comfort our youngest patients; and our current fundraising campaign toward upgrading our mammogram capabilities are all a part of our commitment to elevate care and better meet the needs of the community we love!
As we look toward the future, we’re excited to continue expanding the lifesaving care we offer to help sustain the health of our community. As medical care advances, we’re committed to staying on the leading edge — for you, your loved ones and the growth of our community. We also remain committed to providing quality, safe health care for you and your loved ones during this pandemic.
But all of this takes support.
I recognize that this is a challenging year and that there are scores of organizations for people to donate to this Giving Tuesday. I just ask this: Consider local organizations first. When you give locally, the impact of your gift can be felt so much closer to home — and those who give to the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation play a pivotal role in helping save and improve lives in our community.
Perhaps you would like to honor the Sacred Work of one of our devoted employees who cared for you? Or, give in recognition of your neighbor or friend who is a nurse or clinical lab scientist? Maybe a donation to acknowledge the commitment of our housekeeping staff?
In a year when so much has been put on hold, I thank you for not canceling your kindness.
Christina Scrivner is philanthropy director of the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation. She can be reached at christina.scrivner@ah.org.
