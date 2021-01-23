Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 28F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.