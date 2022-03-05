Maybe you’re starting to wonder why so many world-shattering events keep happening one after another in dovetail fashion.
The past few years, for example, with climate change, Me Too, BLM, cancel-culture, transgender, COVIDism and now another “war."
Of course, all this trauma, chaos and misery keeps benefiting the same elites while punishing the rest of us.
FDR said it bestL “In politics nothing happens by accident” and he should know as he “was in” on most of them!
It’s the Hoffman/DeNiro 1997 movie "Wag the Dog" played out in real time, how our governments create one crisis to hide another. It's a very convenient diversion, spares them having to answer any embarrassing questions or being held accountable.
In July 2020, I wrote of Tehachapi of having its own Civil War over the mask issue, and just look now of how it further divides the community, in the schools of all places. Naturally the district has to enforce these “rules.” They have no choice, like it or not they have to comply with all the draconian dictates.
If there’s something that these last two years have proved beyond all reasonable doubt, is that we are no longer living in a democracy, and even the right to disagree or protest is now regarded as hate speech and terroristic.
Tehachapi, like everywhere else, will remain even more divided, which again always benefits the same divide-and-conquer elites. One truthful thing they did tell us though, is be prepared for the Great Reset!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
