Tehachapi community, I thank you all for your contribution to Wreaths Across America Tehachapi. Our campaign was very successful, and without your contributions, we could not have reached out goal of $7,110 for the year 2020.
Special thanks to the beterans of American Legion, American Legion Riders and the Son of Legion along with Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the ladies of the Paddle Up Action/Christmas Bazaar and the 5150 Dieselz truck club for being our donation coordinator.
We will have two ceremonies this year, with the first one at Freedom Plaza at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The second one will be Saturday morning, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. at Westside Cemetery and then continue to the Eastside Cemetery to complete the remaining wreaths. If you have purchased a wreath for a loved one, you will be allowed to start early and it will be announced at the ceremony. The extra monies raised will roll into next year. I thank you all.
Merry Christmas and a Better New Year.
Jim Jacobs, Wreaths Across America location coordinator
