I am writing because I wanted to share with you an amazing experience I had with a small business in town.
The story began with a terrible experience I had with a handyman who ruined my brand-new kids clubhouse. I had already paid the man and he had no intention to fix his work. I reached out to the community to see if anyone knew anyone who I could pay to fix it.
I received an influx of support and condolences from individuals offering their paid services and I was happy to hire any of them and grateful for the help. However, there were two individuals who went above and beyond to help me: Kim McNulty, owner of California Stock Corporation - CA General Contractor and Jim Lundy, his partner/foreman. They offered to do the repairs for free, but just asked that I pay for materials!
Not only did they follow through and do the work in a timely manner, but also they did incredible work! Their workers, Sean and Ricky, are super talented craftsmen and also deserve recognition. They did a superior job — like no other I’ve seen!
Their gesture was the kindest thing I have ever experienced in my life, and I still am speechless over it! In my mind’s eye, these men are heroes. I wanted to somehow get them recognized. I want to recognize these incredible gentlemen for their remarkable magnanimity!
— Gloria Chavez, Tehachapi
