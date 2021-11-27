Preparing a birthday card for a friend took me down the back way out of Tehachapi on Nov. 24. Focusing on my hand delivery to my friend, I was stunned by the buildup of low-pressure clouds covering Highway 58.
I pulled over for a closer look as I recalled in the wee hours earlier this build-up was happening. I landed a perfect photo shooting spot, simultaneously. Having no further thoughts on it until I printed the photo, thinking that others should really see this.
Once I began traveling down again, it seemed inherent that I would be watching for low-pressure clouds on the route, but found only sunny skies the whole way down.
I kept thinking of that Irish phrase "you take the high road, I'll take the low road," but in my case today I was on the high road with gratitude to God for once again giving me His traveling mercies.
Happy holidays.
— Lori Mears
