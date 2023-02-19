The Guild of Tehachapi Hospital wants to sincerely thank our community for its continued support throughout 2022.
Without this support, the large donation the Guild of Tehachapi gave to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital here in Tehachapi for medical equipment would not have been possible.
The sustainability of this community has positively impacted all our lives this past year.
Volunteers of the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital gratefully thank everyone who has contributed to this cause.
— Shirley Embry, Guild of Tehachapi board member
