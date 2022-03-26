We want to thank you all for the many blessings, prayers and flowers, cards and food, caregiving and rides and all the other things you have given to us from far and wide! Too many folks to name. You know who you are. You comforted us.
We want to invite all of you to our Celebration of George Novinger’s Life at our home on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We hope you can drop by and bring memories and stories. Your presence will warm us greatly.
For 67 years, George nourished and sustained us, entertained and encouraged us. He brought us over seven High Sierra passes on foot, filling us with beauty and awe. He shepherded us all over the world, from Europe to Alaska, Peru to Petra, and even Macau, Borneo and Syria! Our souls have been dimmed by his passing, but our hearts and minds are filled with wonderful memories.
We hope to see you! For details, call 818-249-4900.
— Anne Marie Novinger and family
