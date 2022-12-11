Albertsons and Save Mart have supported the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals program and our church's collection for this worthwhile program for the last 13 years!
My church, the Tehachapi Community Church, recently collected money from our congregation to provide Thanksgiving dinners for the Salvation Army to distribute to less fortunate families in Tehachapi. Donations were accepted during Sunday services and online at the church's website, tccucc.org.
When called on Save Mart and especially Albertsons came through in a big way by donating gift cards to add to TCC's contribution to the Salvation Army's for purchase of the dinners. This is the season to be thankful to the Tehachapi businesses and charities, particularly the tremendous efforts of the Salvation Army, which support our community!
These are a few of the many reasons why Tehachapi is such a great place to live!
— Laurie Rude-Betts, Tehachapi
