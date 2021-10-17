Much thanks to Tehachapi News, The Loop, Tehachapi Senior Center "Scoop" newsletter, the local businesses (including seven barber shops) and local Tehachapi Facebook administrators who supported us in getting the news out to our Tehachapi veterans and families about the free Veterans Appreciation Barbecue held Saturday, Sept. 18.
Also Savemart, Albertsons, Walmart and Grace Fellowship who provided the wonderful food and patriotic decorations. A salute to the BVS VFW Color Guard, Ben Rodriquez from VET Center and representatives with Kern County Veterans Service Department.
It was an honor to serve our veterans and their families.
From a grateful nation and the Women of Grace.
— Kathy Flynn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.