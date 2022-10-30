The Apple Festival was a wonderful opportunity for merchants, groups and churches to introduce themselves to the community. Linda Carhart did a marvelous job to organize and promote the event. It was enjoyed by so many people, including many from other areas.
Tehachapi Community Congregational Church appreciated the opportunity to introduce Keslinn Hohfeld-Stout, their new pastor, to the community. The church was open, and she was on the steps ready to visit anyone who stopped by.
The Community Church, as it is usually called, is the oldest protestant church in town, and the Festival was literally on their doorstep at the corner of Green and E streets. They had a booth with information and a few items for an opportunity drawing.
A popular feature of the booth was an area for children to decorate card stock apples. With glue, glitter, beads, stickers and marking pens, youngsters lined up to create some interesting and artistic paper apples. Parents seemed to enjoy watching the creative efforts of their children.
We are fortunate to live in Tehachapi where there are lots of interesting things to do. Many thanks to Linda Carhart and all the people who worked to make the Apple Festival a good time for all.
— Phyllis Belcher, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.