We need to be hearing from the parents in this "Satan School." What's really going on with this and especially at the elementary school? You need to be standing up for your children and get up and see what is happening before you lose your children if it really matters to you.
Look at the books and ask A LOT of questions. Your children are the next generation, and I don't know how much you are aware of the situations that are going on with some of the youths of today. Be AWARE.
— Shelby Betty, Taft
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.