Well, I simply can’t believe what I’m seeing. People actually protesting and carrying picket signs about the right to NOT wear a mask. Then I read all about it in the letters to the editor using the Constitution to justify feeding fuel to the COVID-19 virus.
Why? Out of an overblown sense of stubborn pride? Has anyone not looked at the statistics? People ignored the warnings and now there’s a spike in corona cases. Businesses had to reclose their doors, hospitals are being overrun with cases AGAIN and our population felt crushed after experiencing a brief tiny ray of hope.
Why feed this virus? Why add to the wake of destruction? Will it kill you to wear a protective cover on your face? This isn’t just about protecting yourself; it’s also about protecting others. Delusions of omnipotence have no place in this catastrophe. The saying “we’re all in this together” seems only to apply to those who truly do all they can to prevent the spread of this virus and becoming selfless servants to the cause, preventing and defeating this assault on our very existence.
I have a thought for all of you. Look into the eyes of people you love. See their beautiful faces. Picture them healthy. Now, picture them sick and dying because someone didn’t wear a mask.
— SilentWolf, Tehachapi
