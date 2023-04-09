Hello! I am a longtime Tehachapi resident and now a published author. My book is titled "The Dos and Don'ts of Parenting Adult Kids — Practical ways to keep your relationship healthy and long-lasting." My pen name is Ann Marie Sorenson. The book is getting noticed with 5-star reviews.
I address issues including acceptance, letting go, enabling, setting boundaries, social media and cultural influences. Parenting styles change as our kids grow up, move out, have their own families, and make their own choices. Sometimes they are responsible and well-adjusted. But unfortunately, they can be immature, disrespectful and toxic. No matter what your relationship is, there are effective ways to keep or improve your relationship. I did extensive research and include my own personal experiences.
As a recent widow, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and write books that I'm passionate about. Yes, I'm still an active Realtor and love subbing at our local schools. Bring your book, or I will have some copies available at the book signing. I'll share more about the book and everyone gets a free gift! See you there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Tehachapi Branch Library. The book may be ordered on Amazon.
— Julie Apathy, Tehachapi
