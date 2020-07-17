The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that the COVID-19 virus can be spread by airborne particles. Our liberal California governor has used this as an excuse to shut down all church services because of the danger of spreading the coronavirus when people sing religious hymns.
Church services involve no contact and no heavy breathing. Professional football, however, involves huge athletes running, piles of bodies breathing heavily, and tackling and colliding, which causes violent breath exhalations containing spittle droplets which can contain and spread the coronavirus. This is almost impossible to stop.
If the governor is truly concerned about public safety and the possible spread of the coronavirus, he should immediately ban professional football games until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus. But he won’t because he doesn’t give a rat’s rear about public safety, and he wants these spoiled multimillionaire athletes to continue to use professional football as a platform to show their hate for our country. Without double standards, liberals wouldn’t have any standards at all.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
